ECG petitioned to relocate deadly transformer …At Ashongman

Regional News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Mr. Frederick Frimpong, owner of a house at Ashongman, has petitioned the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to relocate an electricity transformer installed in front of his house.



The transformer, installed without his knowledge, has caused discomfort to residents, including strange rashes due to heat emanation.



Frimpong has given ECG two months to remove or relocate the transformer, threatening legal action otherwise. He criticized ECG's response to concerns, alleging unprofessional conduct.



The petition, also sent to the President and Energy Minister, highlights the need for ECG to address safety and health concerns promptly.