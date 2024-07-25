You are here: HomeNews2024 07 25Article 1963472

General News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

ECG records GH¢10.21bn loss in 2022

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reported a staggering GH¢10.21 billion loss in 2022, a significant increase from the GH¢1.91 billion loss in 2021, Graphic Online reports.

This 433% rise in losses was primarily due to exchange rate fluctuations and increased power distribution costs, exacerbated by the cedi's depreciation.

During this period, many consumers experienced intermittent power supply, leading

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment