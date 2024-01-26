ECG restores power after 25-hour outage in Ho municipality

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Power has been restored to the Ho Municipality after 25 hours of power outage.



The outage began on Wednesday, 24 January 2024, around 8pm, affecting residents and businesses in the municipality.



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) managed to restore power around 9:45 pm on Thursday, 25 January 2024, bringing relief to affected areas.



During the outage, businesses heavily reliant on electricity for their operations were compelled to resort to generators and alternative power sources, incurring additional expenses.



In a public notice on Thursday, 25 January 2024, the ECG explained that the current power outage being experienced is a result of “a technical challenge at the Dome substation.”



Affected areas include: “Dome, Agbasiape, Barracks, Da Abra, Tsikpota, Housing, Mc collins, Hopedo, Fiave, Zongo, Police Depot, RTC, SDA down, Akpenamawu, Deme, Akoepe, Tanyigbe, Tokokoe, Kpenoe, Takla, Hodzo and surrounding areas.”



The ECG emphasised that it “regrets any convenience caused to the affected customers.”