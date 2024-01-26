General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will embark on an operation dubbed "No Free Consumption".



According to the ECG, this operation will take place from Thursday, February 1, 2024, to Friday, February 15, 2024.



"During this exercise, ECG teams will, among others, be on the field to undertake the following activities:

-Update customer details (phone numbers, GPS addresses, etc.)

-Collect any arrears, and disconnecting for non-payment of arrears

-Pick pictorial readings of all postpaid meters with out new meter reading electronic device (Zeus Mobile Device)

-Capture and regularize all SHEP/non-ECG meters on our Zeus mobile device for customers to pay the regulization fee," ECG said in a statement.



"In view of this exercise, the regional and district offices will operate with a lean staff pool who will provide essential services to customers during this exercise," it added