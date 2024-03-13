ECG to install additional transformers to address overloaded transformer problem

General News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has announced plans to install additional transformers in identified areas to relieve overloaded transformers and address power outages caused by increased demand.



Out of 3,200 distribution transformers, 630 have been identified as full, leading to blown fuses and broken conductors during peak load periods.



The Director of Communications of ECG, William Boateng, stated that the installation of additional transformers is being treated as an emergency to resolve the issue.



This intervention is estimated to cost about GH¢94.5 million and is a priority for the company. Mr Boateng acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the outages and called for patience from customers as they work to improve the power distribution system.



“With the problem having been identified, it has been decided that additional transformers be installed as plug-ins to relieve the overloaded transformers in the affected areas.



“It’s quite an expensive exercise as it is estimated to cost about GH¢94.5 million, but it is a priority to the business and management has resolved to carry out that intervention to resolve the challenge,” Mr Boateng said in an interview with the Daily Graphic.



The affected operational areas include Accra East, Accra West, Tema, Ashanti East, Ashanti West, Ashanti South, Western, Eastern, Central, and Volta regions. Some of the specific areas affected include Abokobi, Adenta, Oyarifa, Tieman, New Legon Hills, Haatso, Agboba, Airport Residential Area, Dzorwulu, Abelenkpe, and others in Accra East. In Accra West, areas like Agbogbloshie, Abease, Anyaa, Adabraka, Odorkor, and Afuaman Cemetery are affected.



Mr Boateng emphasized that the installation of additional transformers is part of a short-term solution to alleviate the strain on overloaded transformers.



The company continues to seek the support and understanding of affected customers as they work to resolve the issue and improve service delivery.