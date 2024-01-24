ECG to undertake maintenance works from January 25-26

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced that it will undertake emergency maintenance works on the CLOU Prepayment Metering System’s server from on Thursday, January 25 to Friday, January 26.



The company has therefore advised customers to purchase enough credit that will last for the period of the downtime.



Read the full statement from ECG below:



EMERGENCY MAINTENANCE ON THE CLOU PREPAYMENT SERVER



Date: Thursday, 25th January , from 12.00 midnight to Friday, 26th January, 10.00am.



The inconvenience caused to affected customers is deeply regretted.