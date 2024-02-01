General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Starting today, February 1, and running through Friday, February 15, 2024, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will be carrying out a nationwide initiative called "Operation No Free Consumption".



This initiative is aimed at intensively monitoring electricity usage across the country.



Customers who are consuming electricity without paying for it are the target of a two-week-long operation that aims to clamp down on power theft.



ECG teams will be present in the field to carry out different tasks such as gathering up-to-date information of customers, receiving payments that are overdue, and suspending services for those who have not paid their arrears.



The teams will use a new electronic device called Zeus Mobile to take pictures of all postpaid meters. Also, to capture and regulate all SHEP/non-ECG meters on their Zeus mobile device making it possible for customers to pay the regularization fee easily.



The regional and district offices will operate with a strictly reduced staff pool to exclusively provide essential services to customers during this exercise focused on ensuring that services are delivered efficiently and effectively with utmost priority.



Customers should be cognizant that the ongoing exercise is intended to enhance the quality of service offered by ECG and to guarantee that they are billed accurately based on their actual electricity consumption.



Customers are advised to cooperate with ECG teams during the exercise to avoid any inconvenience.