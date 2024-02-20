ECG urges Accra Academy to pay 50% of debt to get reconnected

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) took decisive action on Monday by disconnecting Accra Academy Senior High School from the national grid due to a substantial outstanding debt of GHC400,000 in post-paid electricity bills since July 2023.



As a result of the disconnection, the senior high school campus plunged into darkness, compelling students to rely on torchlights for their studying needs.



The blackout has sparked concerns among guardians and stakeholders, fueling a broader controversy regarding the state of utility services in second-cycle institutions across the country.



ECG's External Communications Manager, Laila Abubakari, clarified in an interview on Joy FM that the school will only be reconnected upon meeting specific criteria aligned with the company's revenue mobilisation efforts.



Abubakari emphasised that settling at least 50% of the outstanding bills is a prerequisite for reconnection. Alternatively, she suggested that someone could guarantee payment within the shortest possible time as another viable solution.



Abubakari further highlighted ECG's need to be more assertive in addressing consistent debts to ensure the company's financial stability.



"The problem ECG finds itself in is consistent debt. And every month, our debt profile is different. So we have to be more aggressive because we have bills to pay. We have issues so we have to be less compassionate, unfortunately," she explained.