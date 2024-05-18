ECG working to fix storm-affected cables at Yilo Krobo

Regional News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Christopher Apawu, the Krobo District Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has given assurance to residents that staff of the company are working assiduously to restore power to places that were affected by the rainstorm.



A rainstorm that occurred on Thursday, May 16, 2024, caused havoc to some of the cables providing power to areas such as Kpogunor and Somanya, leading to the curtailing of power supply.



Mr. Apawu told the media that some stakeholders on the company’s stakeholder WhatsApp platform immediately shared the issues of the fallen cables, leading to the faults and maintenance team of the ECG Krobo District going to work in a bid to fix all the anomalies and restore supply to customers.



He said they were hopeful of restoring power to all affected areas, indicating that some of the issues had already been solved while work was still ongoing to supply power to the other affected areas by Sunday.



He advised the general public to ensure their safety during storms, as a number of ripped roofs, uprooted trees, fallen billboards, and poles had been recorded in recent times.



“The public should endeavour to stay away from broken cables at any point in time and also please inform the power distributor to fix them to avoid any devastation from possible electricity-related causes,” he said.



Meanwhile, Mr. Eric Tetteh, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, has appreciated the staff of the ECG Krobo District for their swiftness and dedication to restoring power supply after the rainstorm.



Mr. Tetteh, who had witnessed one of the fault teams working throughout Friday and on Saturday to restore power, said, “It was yesterday that I appreciated the work of ECG in earnest. The tragedy at my stretch was devastating. ECG boss and your team, ayekoo.”