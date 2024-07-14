ECOWAS Court Deepens Cooperation with ICRC

General News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: GNA

On July 12, 2024, the ECOWAS Court of Justice and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja.



This MoU aims to strengthen their partnership in international humanitarian and human rights law through joint activities such as trainings, roundtables, and conferences.



Justice Edward Amoako Asante, President of the ECOWAS Court, and Yann Bonzon, ICRC's Head of Delegation, highlighted the long-standing cooperation and its importance for the Court's capacity building.



The agreement promises to enhance expertise and address humanitarian challenges in West Africa, with a focus on continuous training for ECOWAS Court judges and staff.