ECOWAS Court President Welcomes New Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Reaffirms Strong Institutional Collaboration

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: GNA

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice President, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, has welcomed the new ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, Memounatou Ibrahima, reinforcing their institutions' partnership and solidarity.



They emphasized continued collaboration, resource sharing, and support for direct elections to strengthen the Parliament's independence.



Both leaders expressed optimism for ECOWAS' future, highlighting their shared mission to promote rights, unity, and prosperity in the region.



The meeting demonstrated their commitment to cooperation and mutual respect, fostering a stronger and more integrated West African community.