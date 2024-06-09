You are here: HomeNews2024 06 09Article 1948226
news

General News of Sunday, 9 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

ECOWAS Court President Welcomes New Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Reaffirms Strong Institutional Collaboration

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Memounatou Ibrahima (in white) Memounatou Ibrahima (in white)

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice President, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, has welcomed the new ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, Memounatou Ibrahima, reinforcing their institutions' partnership and solidarity.

They emphasized continued collaboration, resource sharing, and support for direct elections to strengthen the Parliament's independence.

Both leaders expressed optimism for ECOWAS' future, highlighting their shared mission to promote rights, unity, and prosperity in the region.

The meeting demonstrated their commitment to cooperation and mutual respect, fostering a stronger and more integrated West African community.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment