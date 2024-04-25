ECOWAS-NADMO partnership brings relief to Diare community with new mechanized water facility

Regional News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Diare, a farming community nestled in the Savelugu Municipality of Ghana's Northern Region, were finally able to breathe a collective sigh of relief last Tuesday.



The reason for their newfound relief? The commissioning of a much-needed mechanized water facility that promises to cater to the water needs of the community and its surrounding areas.



Diare has been grappling with a severe water crisis for several years now, forcing residents to compete with livestock for water from nearby dugouts.



According to Graphic Online, this challenge is exacerbated during the dry season when all available water sources within the vicinity dry up, leaving the community in a precarious situation.



The new water facility, constructed and inaugurated through a partnership between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), is a welcome development for the approximately 1,000 residents it is expected to serve.



Equipped with a storage facility and four fetching points strategically located across the community, the facility aims to ensure easy access to clean and potable water for the residents.



Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil, the Resident Representative of ECOWAS in Ghana, emphasized the regional body's commitment to improving the living conditions of deprived communities.



He highlighted ECOWAS's involvement in various humanitarian projects in the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector, noting that the commissioning of the Diare water facility was part of these efforts.



The project aligns with Sustainable Development Goal Six (SDG 6), which focuses on ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all. Abdallah Salifu, the Northern Regional Director of NADMO, emphasized that the new facility would not only alleviate the daily struggles of the community members in search of water but also help mitigate health risks associated with drinking untreated water.



While expressing gratitude for the intervention, Alhaji Salifu appealed for similar projects to be extended to other communities facing similar water crises in the region. Ayishetu Seidu, the Municipal Chief Executive of Savelugu, also commended ECOWAS and NADMO for their support and assured that the facility would be well-maintained to ensure its longevity.