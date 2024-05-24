ECOWAS Parliament elects first female speaker

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Vanguard Nigeria

Mrs. Maimunatu Ibrahima, a Togolese MP, has been sworn in as the first female Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament during its second extraordinary session in Kano, Nigeria.



This follows the parliament's rotational system, with the speakership falling to Togo this session.



Ibrahima, previously the third Deputy Speaker, aims to enhance the parliament's image and work towards regional integration.



She succeeds Nigeria's Sen. Barau Jubrin. The ECOWAS Parliament, established in 1994, serves as a forum for West African representatives to promote integration and dialogue.