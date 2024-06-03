ECOWAS at risk of being left behind in digital revolution

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: GNA

Ambassador Baba Gana Wakil, ECOWAS's Resident Representative, has highlighted a digital deficit in West Africa during an Inter-Schools Debate marking ECOWAS's 49th anniversary.



Six schools participated, with Accra Girls’ Senior High emerging as winners. Wakil urges students to form ECOWAS digital clubs to enhance their competences.



He emphasizes the importance of digital transformation for economic growth, peace, and security. Topics debated include the exit of certain countries from ECOWAS and the implementation of the ECOWAS youth policy.



Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong praises ECOWAS's role in regional cooperation but acknowledges economic disparities among member states.