Source: GBC Ghana Online

ECOWAS launches Gender Observatory (ECOGO) and EGDC’s gender programmes in Ghana

The ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC) has launched the ECOWAS Gender Observatory (ECOGO) and its gender programmes in Ghana, supported by USAID, UNDP, and GIZ.

ECOGO is a digital platform for tracking gender programmes and gender equality data in ECOWAS member states.

At the launch in Accra, a $245,000 cheque was presented to Ghana for its Obstetric Fistula programme, which focuses on surgery, rehabilitation, awareness, and socio-economic reintegration of survivors.

ECOWAS is supporting eight countries to help eradicate obstetric fistula, a condition affecting thousands of women annually with severe health and social consequences.

