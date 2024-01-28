ECOWAS responds to Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger's withdrawal

General News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

ECOWAS Commission has responded to reports of the decision of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw from the Community.



According to a communiqué from the ECOWAS Commission, it "is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three Member States about their intention to withdraw from the Community."



The Commission stressed its dedication to finding a negotiated solution to the prevailing political impasse in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.



"The ECOWAS Commission remains seized with the development and shall make further pronouncements as the situation evolves," the communiqué indicated.



Read the full statement below:



