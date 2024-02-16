EIU Democracy Index: Ghana declines in global ranking in 2023

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2023 Democracy Index report by the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) has raised concerns about the state of democracy in Ghana, labeling it as flawed.



According to the report, Ghana experienced a decline in both its Democracy Index and global ranking, moving from 6.43 to 6.3 out of 10 and dropping from 63rd to 65th globally.



In the African context, Ghana's rank slipped from 4th to 5th, positioning it after Mauritius, Cape Verde, South Africa, and Namibia. This decline signifies a deterioration in the country's democratic practices, with the index consistently on a downward trajectory since 2015 and residing in the flawed democracy category since 2010.



The Democracy Index evaluates countries based on five categories: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. Notably, Ghana scored lowest in the functioning of government, with only 5.0 out of 10, while achieving its highest score in electoral process and pluralism at 8.33 out of 10.



On a global scale, the 2023 Democracy Index witnessed an overall decrease from 5.29 to 5.23 out of 10. This decline is attributed to global conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, Azerbaijan's conquest of Nagorno-Karabakh, the civil war in Sudan, and Israel's conflict with Hamas, all identified as major threats to global security and democracy.



The report reveals that out of 167 countries and territories assessed, 74 are considered democracies, with 24 classified as "full democracies." However, the number of "flawed democracies" increased from 48 to 50. Notably, less than 8% of the global population lives in a full democracy, while almost 40% resides under authoritarian rule.



The year-on-year decline in the average scores of "authoritarian regimes" and "hybrid regimes" suggests a concerning trend, indicating increased entrenchment in non-democratic regimes. This decline, particularly among non-democratic classifications, implies challenges in the democratization process.