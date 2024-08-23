ELECTION 2024: Deploy auditors as electoral officers

General News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Justice Nana Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong has suggested that auditors be used as electoral officials in Ghana’s December 2024 elections to ensure more accurate and fair results.



He believes their expertise could boost the integrity of the voting process.



Speaking at an audit conference, Nana Oppong urged auditors to play an active role in elections rather than waiting to be consulted.



Meanwhile, Dr. Derrick Oduro Osae from the Internal Audit Agency noted significant reductions in financial irregularities due to auditors' efforts but called for more improvements, including legal reforms and a new excellence league table.