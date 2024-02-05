EOCO boss rallies public support to fight corruption

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah, the Executive Director of Ghana's Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), has called upon all citizens to actively engage in the fight against corruption, emphasising that victory cannot be achieved solely by politicians and public figures.



Addressing Ghana's 43rd ranking in the recent Corruption Perception Index, Danquah underscored the necessity of collective action in combating corruption.



She stressed the pivotal role individuals play in volunteering information to bolster anti-corruption endeavors.



Danquah reiterated the inclusive nature of the anti-corruption crusade, urging everyone to contribute their part. She emphasised the importance of vigilance and prompt reporting of any suspicious activities, highlighting the detrimental consequences of complacency in tackling corruption.



"I keep saying that everybody must be part of the fight against corruption, not just those in authority, it must be everybody. Everyone must ensure that they are playing their role in the fight against corruption. When you see something, not only in the physical security but even in the area of corruption, you must say something because if you don’t say it, it will get bad and that is what we should be worried about," said.