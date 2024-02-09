EOCO discloses investigations into organized crime gang in Assin Fosu

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leo Antony Siamah, the Deputy Head of Legal and Prosecutions at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), revealed the agency's ongoing investigation into a sophisticated organized crime gang operating in the Assin Fosu area. The is according to a report by Graphic Online.



The group, with a structured hierarchy and connections in banking and telecommunications, has been implicated in fraudulent activities.



The criminal network employs tactics such as hacking into individuals' Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards and accounts, allowing them to unlawfully access and dispose of funds. Mr. Siamah disclosed that EOCO is actively collaborating with major telecom companies, including MTN and VODAFONE, with a signed memorandum of understanding for swift information sharing, facilitating court processes within 24 hours.



Furthermore, EOCO is initiating engagements with various banks to conduct background investigations into their staff and enhance security measures.



Mr. Siamah addressed this during a media capacity building workshop on Combatting Serious Organised Crime (SOC) during Elections in Accra. The workshop aimed to raise awareness about the impact of organized crime on elections and the proactive measures required to counter such threats.