EOCO nabs suspect in mobile money fraud scheme

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A new arrest has been made in connection with a sophisticated mobile money and sim swap fraud operation, with the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) taking action.



The accused individuals, including Richmond Donkor, Cecilia Asabre, Salifu Eshum, Daniel Asomani Baawiah, and Shadrack Anthony, appeared before the Accra Circuit Court where they faced multiple charges, including conspiracy to steal GHC113,947.57.



Despite pleading not guilty, the court granted them bail, each at GH¢600,000 with strict conditions, including surrendering their passports and providing public or civil servant sureties earning a minimum of GHC3,000 monthly.



Shadrack Anthony's lawyers appealed for bail, highlighting his fixed abode, employment, and cooperation with investigations, which the prosecution did not oppose, maintaining the bail terms set during police enquiry.



The case originated from complaints by a reputable bank alleging fraudulent transactions totaling GHC113,947.57 from six customers' accounts, leading to EOCO's arrest of the suspects on March 2, 2024, with preliminary findings indicating collusion with individuals within Vodafone (now Telecel).