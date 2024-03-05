EOCO stresses collective action to combat serious and organized crimes in Ghana

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leo Anthony Siamah, Deputy Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), has emphasized the critical need for collective action to combat serious and organized crimes in Ghana.



During a panel discussion on Joy FM, Siamah stressed that addressing these challenges goes beyond mere investigations and prosecutions, advocating for heightened public awareness and coordinated efforts among stakeholders.



Highlighting Ghana's vulnerability as a transit point for drug trafficking, Siamah underscored the presence of organized criminal groups within the country.



He identified weaknesses in Ghana's legal framework, particularly in political campaign financing regulations, urging stricter laws and enforcement to prevent illegal money from influencing political processes.



Siamah referenced instances where gaps in existing laws hindered prosecution efforts, emphasizing the necessity for legislation addressing unexplained wealth and illicit financial activities. He called for enhanced accountability in political financing to prevent the misuse of funds in elections.