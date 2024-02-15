EP Church moderator pleads with Akufo-Addo to save EPUC from closure

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Rt. Rev. Dr Lt Col Bliss Devine Agbeko recently appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in preventing the closure of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College (EPUC).



According to a Graphic Online report, the university is facing closure due to its inability to fulfill its financial obligations to the National Investment Bank (NIB), and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and meet Ghana Tertiary Education Commission's set standards by August.



The university, established in 2004, has accumulated a colossal debt and interest on the NIB loan, which is hindering its ability to meet other commitments.



The university council's chairman, Dr. George Afeti, explains that the debt and tax payment arrears have made it difficult for the university to sustain itself financially, despite its standing in infrastructure and academic excellence.



To avoid closure, the university is seeking waivers or an extended timeline to mobilise resources to settle its obligations.



President Akufo-Addo has promised to assist the church in delivering on its mandate and contribution to society.



The university is exploring various options, including attracting private sector funding and organising consultancy services to businesses, to generate funds to pay off its debt.