EPA advises public to limit outdoor activities as Harmattan intensifies

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

The public has been urged by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to minimize outdoor activities as a result of the harmattan.



The University of Ghana (UG) monitoring station recorded higher particle levels, or dust levels, than usual, which is why the EPA issued a warning in a news release on Tuesday, February 6.



“Monitoring results from January 26 to date indicate an Air Quality Index (AQI) between unhealthy (Red) and very unhealthy (purple). This corroborates the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s Harmattan Advisory Update III 2023/2024 which indicates that the harmattan season has intensified,” the statement said.



The EPA urged vulnerable populations to minimize outdoor activities when needed, including the elderly, young children, expectant mothers, people with asthma and associated allergies, and anybody else with underlying medical issues.



In addition, it recommended that people use pollution masks when needed, abstain from burning trash and other materials outside, and mist dusty surfaces with water before sweeping to minimize dust emissions in order to keep everyone safe.



The message also asked drivers to slow down on unpaved roads in order to cut down on dust pollution.