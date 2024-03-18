EPA calls for low-carbon transformation to combat climate change

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has emphasized the imperative of safeguarding the environment and transitioning the economy towards low-carbon and climate-resilient growth to mitigate the risks posed by climate change to both human and ecological systems.



Speaking at a National Validation Workshop on Readiness Assessment for Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) for Ghana, Dr. Krugu highlighted the necessity for concerted efforts to address climate change impacts on people, animals, crops, and material assets.



During the workshop, the dates for this year's Climate Change Education Week, scheduled from April 22 to April 26, 2024, were announced. Dr. Krugu urged development partners and stakeholders to collaborate with the EPA in conducting public education and awareness campaigns during the event, focusing on climate change and its associated challenges.



The primary objective of the workshop was to ensure that key mitigation actions proposed by stakeholders were adequately incorporated into the national LT-LEDS document. Dr. Krugu emphasized the importance of addressing policy and operational gaps while including sector-specific actions in the draft report.



He outlined that the report encompassed policy coverage analysis, evaluating various national and sector-specific policies, as well as frameworks assessing their ambition for LT-LEDS and feasibility based on current progress and challenges. Additionally, the report delved into thematic areas crucial for Ghana, identifying sectors vital for emission reduction and climate change adaptation.



Dr. Winfred Nelson, Director for Development Coordination at the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), highlighted the commission's role in advising the President and Parliament on national development policy and strategy. He noted ongoing efforts to revise the 40-year national development plan, with a particular focus on environmental issues and low-emission development, underscoring the importance of long-term planning in addressing climate challenges.