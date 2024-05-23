EPA holds dialogue on use of mercury in gold processing

Regional News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: GNA

The Environmental Protection Agency, via the GEF-funded planetGOLD Ghana project, held a dialogue with stakeholders and Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Mining (ASGM) actors in Prestea Huni Valley and Wassa Amenfi West to discuss transitioning to mercury-free gold processing.



The initiative aligns with Ghana’s commitments under the Minamata Convention.



Project Coordinator Mr. Lovelace Sarpong emphasized the dangers of mercury use and the need for sustainable practices through multi-stakeholder partnerships.



The project aims to reduce mercury use, promote responsible mining, enhance financial inclusion, and build capacity, especially for women, to foster sustainable outcomes and improve public perception of ASGM.