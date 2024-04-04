EPA launches Climate Ambassadors programme to address global climate crises

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has initiated the Climate Ambassadors Programme, part of Ghana's Climate Change National Adaptation Planning (NAP) strategy aimed at addressing global climate crises.



The programme involves influencers from key institutions and associations to create political momentum for effective adaptation and raise awareness of climate change at all levels.



Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, the acting Executive Secretary of the EPA, inaugurated a seven-member team of ambassadors in Accra, according to Graphic Online.



The ambassadors were selected from various stakeholders including traditional rulers, faith-based organizations, security agencies, local government institutions, and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).



Ghana became a signatory to the United Convention on Climate Change in 1992, partnering with the EPA and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) focal institution under the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI).



Since 2018, the EPA has been coordinating the NAP process to develop a consolidated plan for integrating climate change adaptation measures.

The climate ambassadors are tasked with advocating for cross-sectoral climate change adaptation planning and implementation in Ghana.



They are also expected to highlight progress in adaptation planning, influence sectoral project planning to integrate adaptation plans, and promote gender issues in climate action.



The ambassadors will project the opportunities and resources needed for equitable planning and implementation processes, and sustain momentum on climate change adaptation through media platforms.



Dr. Krugu emphasized the importance of collaboration and cross-cutting interventions to address the impacts of climate change, noting its significant threat to achieving sustainable development.



Dr. Antwi Boasiako Amoah, the Coordinator of NAP, underscored the importance of the ambassador initiative in deploying a multifaceted approach to tackling the climate crisis, urging ambassadors to mobilize resources for climate action, particularly in adaptation efforts.