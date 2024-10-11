EPA rallies nationwide support for galamsey fight …calls for all hands-on-deck to defeat menace

General News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, Executive Director of Ghana's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has acknowledged that the fight against illegal mining, or galamsey, is a difficult challenge requiring collective action.



Speaking to Parliament’s Assurance Committee, he stressed that ending the pollution of water bodies and environmental degradation demands collaboration from all stakeholders.



Despite the EPA’s efforts, resource constraints, including limited staff and armed illegal miners, have made the battle tough.



Dr. Krugu urged for amendments to the EPA Act and called on National Security to curb the smuggling of harmful chemicals like cyanide into Ghana.