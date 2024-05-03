EPA staff threaten protest over alleged attempt to eject director from residence

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Employees of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are considering staging a protest outside the Ministry of Environment premises this Friday, alleging Minister of Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah's attempts to evict the Executive Director from his official residence.



According to Starrfm.com.gh, the residence has served as the official accommodation for EPA directors for the past five decades. However, Mr. Nkrumah purportedly reassigned it to the newly appointed Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, sparking discontent among EPA staff.



Despite objections and efforts to halt the eviction, Mr. Nkrumah maintains that there is no formal documentation designating the property for EPA use. He remains steadfast in his decision to remove the new Executive Director, who recently took up residence in the accommodation.



Expressing their dissatisfaction, EPA staff members have begun displaying red armbands in prominent locations, symbolizing their demand for a reversal of the decision.