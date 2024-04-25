EPUC nears autonomous University status, seeks support for charter process

Regional News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Professor Tsatsu Adogla-Bessa, the acting President of the E.P. University College (EPUC), announced that the institution has successfully completed the mandatory self-evaluation stages with the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).



The college is now awaiting the final evaluation stage to obtain a Presidential Charter and become an autonomous university, Graphic Online reports.



Prof. Adogla-Bessa made these remarks at the 15th EPUC graduation ceremony in Ho, Volta Region, where 285 students graduated at various levels.



Currently, EPUC relies solely on tuition fees for revenue, which is deemed insufficient to sustain its operations.



Prof. Adogla-Bessa appealed to philanthropists, funding agencies, construction companies, and individuals to partner with the college to raise funds for the Presidential Charter process and the establishment of an endowment fund.



He also announced that the search for a substantive president for the university college had ended, and an appointment would be made soon. EPUC currently has a staff of 18 full-time lecturers, supported by 50 part-time lecturers, and a mix of administrative and support staff.



Dr. George Mawusi Afeti, Chairman of the EPUC Governing Council, emphasized the importance of partnerships between the state and private education providers to develop the skilled workforce necessary for sustainable development.



He noted that private tertiary institutions play a crucial role in complementing the efforts of public universities, especially given the increased enrollment in senior high schools due to the Free SHS program.



Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ho West, urged EPUC management to turn their challenges into opportunities to transform the university into a world-class institution.



He suggested establishing academic chairs in various departments and faculties as a means to raise funds and support their activities.