East Cantonment Pharmacy CEO crowned sub-chief at Kwahu Mpraeso

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: GNA

Nana Kofi Bediako Amoafo-Hene, a 62-year-old Pharmacist and Chief Executive Officer of the East Cantonment Pharmacy, has been crowned as the ‘Nkosuohene’ a sub-chief, to lead development in Kwahu Mpraeso in the Kwahu South District.



The prestigious title was bestowed upon him in acknowledgment of his significant contributions to the community’s development and progress.



Nana Amoafo-Hene at a coronation ceremony, swore an oath of allegiance to Nana Ampadu Daaduam II, the Chief of Kwahu Mpraeso, solidifying his commitment to the area’s growth and well-being of the people.



At a grand ceremony held to introduce him to the Kwahu Mpraeso community as their new ‘Nkosuohene,’ Nana Daaduam, expressed his admiration for Nana Amoafo-Hene’s dedication to the community’s development.



He encouraged the ‘Nkosuohene’ to uphold the qualities befitting his new position and be prepared to act upon his guidance whenever necessary.



Nana Daaduam emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and unity within the community and urged its members to provide their full support to Nana Amoafo-Hene to ensure the success of his reign.



He also advised the Nkosuohene to leverage his influential status to attract investors to establish factories in the town and create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth.



In his maiden speech, Nana Amoafo-Hene pledged to fulfill the expectations placed upon him and encouraged the community to actively participate in development programmes aimed at accelerating progress.



He promised to work towards improving healthcare, education, and provide other social services for the people of Mpraeso and the entire Kwahu region.



Chiefs, elders, and kingmakers present at the event offered their guidance and support to the new ‘Nkosuohene,’ and emphasised the importance of always responding to the community’s needs.