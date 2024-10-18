East Legon accident: Oct. 18 candlelight vigil announced for 2 dead victims

Regional News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for Maame Dwomoh Boaten and Justine Agbenu, the two 12-year-old victims of the tragic East Legon car accident.



The vigil will take place on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 5 PM at the Mensah Wood Avenue T-junction in East Legon, Accra—the site of the accident.



The girls were killed on October 12 when a speeding Jaguar, driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old, collided with their vehicle, causing both cars to crash into an electric pole and catch fire.



Sadly, they were unable to escape the burning vehicle.