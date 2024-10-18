You are here: HomeNews2024 10 18Article 1995209

Regional News of Friday, 18 October 2024

    

Source: classfmonline.com

East Legon accident: Oct. 18 candlelight vigil announced for 2 dead victims

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The vigil will take place on Friday The vigil will take place on Friday

A candlelight vigil has been scheduled for Maame Dwomoh Boaten and Justine Agbenu, the two 12-year-old victims of the tragic East Legon car accident.

The vigil will take place on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 5 PM at the Mensah Wood Avenue T-junction in East Legon, Accra—the site of the accident.

The girls were killed on October 12 when a speeding Jaguar, driven by an unlicensed 16-year-old, collided with their vehicle, causing both cars to crash into an electric pole and catch fire.

Sadly, they were unable to escape the burning vehicle.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment