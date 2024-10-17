East Legon accident: Salifu Amoako, wife and one other granted GHc50k bail each

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, founder of Alive Chapel International, along with his wife Mouha Amoako and Linda Bonsu Prempeh, has been granted bail of GH¢50,000 each with two sureties, after pleading not guilty to permitting an unlicensed person to drive.



The case stems from an incident where the couple's 16-year-old son, driving a Jaguar SUV, caused an accident that resulted in the deaths of two children when the vehicles involved caught fire.



The court has allowed them to retain their passports but must be notified if they plan to travel.



The case continues on October 30, 2024.