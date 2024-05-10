Eastern Region: Caterer admits to contaminating community well with feces in Kwahu Atibie

Regional News of Friday, 10 May 2024

A 30-year-old caterer, Aman Dora, has been arrested for pouring a bucket of water containing feces into a well in Atibie, Kwahu South Municipality, Eastern Region.



Dora, who expressed regret over the incident, claimed she found the unspeakable contents in her water bucket after work last Wednesday.



Despite reporting it to her landlord, she was allegedly ignored, leading to her impulsive decision to contaminate the well out of frustration.



The contaminated well served as a vital water source for many residents and food vendors, particularly in the ‘Mayanka’ area, a suburb of Atibie.



Unfortunately, the following day, the contaminated water had already been used by some food vendors, including waakye sellers, and local residents before news of the contamination spread.



Mr. Okyere, the landlord, expressed dismay over the situation, citing health issues as the reason for his delayed response. He refrained from blaming anyone but acknowledged tensions among tenants.



One tenant, speaking to Agoo News, criticized Dora for failing to mediate disputes within the community.



In response to the crisis, Welbeck Afevia Dzidza, the Environmental Health Officer for the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly, ordered the immediate closure of the contaminated well.



He condemned Dora’s actions and assured the public of forthcoming consequences.