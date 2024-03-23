Eastern Region: Environmental Protection Taskforce member shot dead

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Offei Noah, a 35-year-old member of the Okyeman Environmental Protection Taskforce, was tragically killed in an attack near Adeiso in the Eastern Region.



According to Daily Guide, the incident also left three other task force members, Kyei Maxwell, Talata Richmond, and Amoah Kwame, with gunshot injuries to their hands, chests, and other parts of their bodies.



The injured are currently receiving treatment at the Regional Hospital in Koforidua, while Offei Noah's body has been deposited at the Police hospital in Accra.



Reports indicate that the task force was ambushed by unknown assailants on their way back from Adeiso, where they were providing security for a 2500-acre Oil Plantation company.



The company's plantations were under threat from locals in the area, prompting the task force's intervention.



The attack occurred during a heavy downpour on Wednesday evening, adding to the complexity and danger of the situation.

D.M. Ofori Atta, the State Secretary of the Akyem Abuakwa State, expressed shock and dismay over the unprovoked attack and killing of Offei Noah.



He emphasized that the task force members were unarmed and were simply carrying out their lawful duties. The Akyem Abuakwa traditional council has reported the case to the Adeiso District Police Command and is calling for a thorough investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators.



In condemning the attack, Ofori Atta stressed that such acts of violence have no place in a civilized society.



He urged the Regional Police Command to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the matter and assured them of the council's full cooperation in bringing the perpetrators to justice.



The council's priority is to seek justice for Offei Noah's death and ensure the safety of those involved in environmental protection efforts in the region.