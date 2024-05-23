Eastern Region: Miners clash with Okyeman taskforce

Regional News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Angel Online

A violent clash between miners and the Okyeman task force in Akyem Potrase has led to several miners being hospitalized at Kyebi Government Hospital with severe gunshot wounds.



The altercation began when miners resisted the task force's enforcement operation, resulting in barricades and violence.



Four individuals were arrested and are being held for investigation.



The Chief of Potrase, Nana Ansah Sasraku, and the Regional Security Council Coordinator, Seth Kwame Acheampong, expressed concerns over ongoing illegal mining activities causing environmental damage and committed to finding a sustainable resolution.