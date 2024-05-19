Eastern Region: One dead in accident involving Akufo-Addo's convoy at Bunso

General News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A vehicle from President Akufo-Addo's convoy was involved in a fatal accident at Bunso Junction in the Eastern Region.



According to Myjoyonline reports, the crash occurred when a KIA Rhino truck crossed the path of the Toyota Land Cruiser, resulting in a collision.



The driver of the Land Cruiser died instantly, while three other occupants sustained various injuries.



President Akufo-Addo was not part of the convoy at the time of the accident. He had attended the funeral of former Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah in Kumasi over the weekend.



Despite his absence, the incident has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of the presidential convoy.



Videos circulating on social media show the severely damaged Toyota Land Cruiser on the roadside, surrounded by security personnel. The graphic footage highlights the extent of the damage and the immediate

response from emergency services.



Eyewitnesses reported that the collision caused significant disruption at Bunso Junction, with traffic coming to a standstill as authorities managed the scene.



The injured individuals were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Their conditions remain undisclosed at this time.



Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident and prevent similar occurrences in the future.



Watch the video below:



