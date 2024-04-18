Eastern Region: Thieves attack Methodist Church in Asuboni

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Methodist Church of Ghana situated in Asuboni White House, within the Kwahu West Municipal area of the Eastern Region, fell victim to burglars.



The perpetrators reportedly made off with valuable musical instruments, including a keyboard organ, power amp, compressor, and other items.



According to Rev. Isaac Arhinful, the resident pastor of the church, the thieves gained access to the building by creating a small opening in the entrance of the burglar-proof door. It is suspected that they then removed the stolen items through another opening in the concrete ceiling, though larger items may have been too cumbersome to remove through this route.



Rev. Arhinful further disclosed that the burglars thoroughly searched the premises in hopes of finding cash but came up empty-handed in that regard. The darkness prevailing in the area, attributed to the absence of street lights, likely facilitated the robbery going unnoticed until later.



Upon discovery of the theft, the district police command was alerted and promptly visited the scene to assess the situation. An investigation into the incident has since been launched, although as of now, no arrests have been made.



The Methodist Church community and local residents are understandably concerned about the security of their places of worship and homes in light of this recent incident. They are hopeful that law enforcement will swiftly apprehend those responsible and take steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.