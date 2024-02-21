Eastern Region residents urged to observe 67th Independence Day protocols

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: GNA

The 67th National Independence Day anniversary celebration is set to take place on March 6, 2024, in Koforidua, Eastern Region, on the theme, “Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



The Planning Committee of the 67th Independence Day Anniversary has, therefore, briefed journalists in the region on the public protocols to be observed during the upcoming Independence Day in Koforidua.



Following the prelaunch and official launch, Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister, has pointed out the need for residents to cooperate with roadtraffic authorities, and follow traffic regulations to maintain orderliness before and during the anniversary celebration.



He said the public should expect traffi c during the national event as there would be the closure of major streets including the Poly-Junction and Gallaway in the New Juaben South Municipality.



He said the Motor Traffi c and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service was currently planning the routes that would be closed off and utilised by the officials and dignitaries attending the ceremony.



Among the expected attendees at the anniversary celebration would be President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire, some 120 ambassadors, and high commissioners

from different countries.



Others would be President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and former presidents of Ghana.



On the region’s preparation, Mr. Acheampong highlighted that the 11 paramountcies would present their unique cultural dances and traditional attire to display the diversity of the Eastern region.



Schools within and outside Koforidua would be part of the march past.



Billboards carrying messages on the anniversary would be mounted at vantage points; while a re-enactment of the independence declaration of Ghana’s freedom would be held at the Koforidua Jubilee Park on March 5, 2024.



The Ghana Armed Forces would display the 67th Independence anniversary fireworks at Koforidua.



The Minister urged the committee to work progressively for a successful celebration.



The Eastern region is surrounded by Lake Volta, the Bono East, Ashanti, Central, and Greater Accra regions.



Akans are the primary residents, with Ewe, Krobo, Hausa, Akan and English as the predominant languages spoken.



The region is the home of power generation for Ghana, as the Akosombo dam, plays a signifi cant role in powering the economy through its high-capacity electricity generation.



The region spans 19,323 square kilometres, accounting for approximately 8.1 per cent of Ghana’s total land area.



Also in the Eastern region, there are several tourist centres, such as Lake Volta, Boti Falls, Umbrella Rock, and many others, that are wonderful destinations for tourists.