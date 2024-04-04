Eastern Region to implement mental health screening for pregnant women

Health News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Eastern Regional Health Directorate is set to implement routine mental health screening for pregnant women during antenatal care and post-delivery, aiming to tackle the rising prevalence of maternal mental disorders through an integrated approach.



Dr. Winfred Ofosu, the Regional Health Director, announced the initiative, emphasizing the need for simple and culturally sensitive screening tools readily available to healthcare providers across various healthcare settings.



A recent WHO study revealed alarming rates of Postpartum Depression (PPD) in Ghana, with Bawku recording a particularly high prevalence of 50.1%. This underscores the urgent need for intervention and support mechanisms to address maternal mental health issues.



Maternal mental health problems, including perinatal depression and maternal anxiety, significantly impact maternal morbidity, mortality, and child health and development. Dr. Ofosu stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration among healthcare professionals to provide comprehensive support to mothers.



The Eastern Regional Health Directorate has intensified awareness efforts on maternal mental health, recognizing its societal significance and the need to prioritize mental well-being alongside physical health in maternal care.



Despite its critical importance, maternal mental health often faces stigma, underreporting, and inadequate attention. Dr. Ofosu emphasized the need for every mother to receive resilient support and urged stakeholders to expand access to maternal mental health services.



Nana Ama Awi, Queen Mother of Asokore and Benkumhemaa of New Juaben, urged women to speak out about their experiences to combat stigma. She called on men to show love and care for their partners during antenatal and postnatal periods, attributing a significant portion of maternal mental health disorders to lack of support from spouses.