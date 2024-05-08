Ecobank Ghana supports UG's 'One Student One Laptop' initiative with 100 laptops

General News of Wednesday, 8 May 2024

Ecobank Ghana has donated 100 laptops to the University of Ghana as part of its commitment to provide 300 laptops over a year to support the Vice-Chancellor's "One Student One Laptop (1S1L)" initiative.



This donation aligns with the bank's mission to empower students with digital tools, with 200 laptops already presented to the university.



Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, emphasized the bank's focus on innovation and community development, stating that the initiative reflects their commitment to preparing the next generation for success in a digital world.



She expressed hope that more deprived students would benefit from the initiative, enhancing their learning experience.



Ecobank Ghana's support extends beyond the donation of laptops. Osei-Poku highlighted the bank's role in facilitating financial transactions for the university community, making receipts and payments more efficient.



She reiterated the bank's dedication to its corporate vision of becoming a world-class Pan African bank while contributing to the economic development of the continent.



In response, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that the university has received a total of 620 laptops under the initiative. She emphasized the university's commitment to digitalization, which includes modernizing classrooms and providing internet access.



The university also plans to establish an assembly plant to produce laptops at a competitive price for students, further enhancing their digital experience.