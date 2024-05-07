Economic Fighters League endorses Nana Kwame Bediako’s call for single African currency

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: GNA

The Economic Fighters League (EFL) has voiced its support for Nana Kwame Bediako's advocacy for a single African currency, asserting that his proposal offers a clear Pan-African objective and a practical solution to Ghana's currency challenges.



As a presidential aspirant and leader of the New Force movement, Bediako has emerged as the sole candidate presenting a comprehensive plan to address the nation's long-standing currency crisis, according to the EFL, a pan-Africanist movement.



In a statement, the EFL acknowledged the importance of Bediako's proposal, particularly in bridging the gap between currencies used by small populations and those utilized by larger ones.



"A single African currency, backed by the continent's abundant mineral resources, represents a vital stride towards achieving economic freedom and breaking free from Western imperialism," the EFL emphasized.



While commending recent decisions by some African countries to abandon colonial relics like the French-controlled CFA franc, the EFL condemned neo-colonialism and the perpetuation of economic instability by international capitalism and local political elites.



The EFL underscored the significance of leadership transformation and a shift in mindset across the continent to realize the vision of a single African currency.



"In Ghana, the upcoming December 2024 elections provide a crucial opportunity for transformation. The EFL urges Ghanaians to reject the dominance of traditional parties and embrace alternatives committed to economic liberation," the statement urged.



By endorsing Bediako's proposal, the EFL believes Ghana can reclaim its dignity, fostering pride in its heritage and identity while contributing to Africa's economic emancipation and a brighter future.