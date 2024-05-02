Economic struggles drive voter apathy in NPP stronghold during Ejisu by-election

Politics of Thursday, 2 May 2024

The low voter turnout observed in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stronghold during the recent Ejisu by-election has been attributed to the profound economic hardships gripping the nation.



Experts suggest that the ruling government's performance hints at a potentially fierce competition between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP in the upcoming elections.



Mussa Dankwa, Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, shared this analysis during an interview on Ahotor 92.3 FM's morning show, hosted by Citizen Kofi Owusu.



The significant support garnered by the Independent candidate in the by-election indicates a convergence of NDC backers and dissatisfied NPP members rallying behind him, bolstering Kwabena Owusu Aduomi's candidacy.



Ultimately, Kwabena Boateng, representing the NPP, emerged as the victor in the Ejisu by-election, securing 55.8% of the total votes cast.