Economic struggles linked to rise in suicide attempts in Nabdam

The Nabdam District has witnessed a troubling increase in attempted suicides, jumping from two cases in 2022 to sixteen in 2023, with men being predominantly affected.



Unemployment emerged as a significant contributor to the rise, exposing individuals to heightened risks of mental health issues and negative thoughts.



However, even those employed were not immune to stress and anxiety, likely exacerbated by increased financial burdens.



Insights shared during the 2023 Annual District Health Performance Review meeting of the Nabdam District Health Directorate highlighted economic hardship as a driving force behind the surge in suicide attempts.



“From the history taken so far, we realised that economic issues were one of the many reasons for the rising numbers in the attempted suicide cases. We noted that financial crises led more people to visit hospitals for mental health issues, especially women and those with lower incomes. It is either they are unable to afford food items, pay bills, pay school fees or pay for other services. And they thought that suicide was the best alternative,” stated Maclean Abuntoo, the Nabdam District Mental Health Coordinator.



Despite concerted efforts to prevent suicides, rates of depression, self-injury, and suicide continue to escalate nationwide, posing significant public health challenges.



Mr. Abuntoo expressed concerns about the ongoing trend and emphasized the need for proactive measures to address the underlying causes driving individuals to such drastic actions.