Economy growing better than Mahama left it in 2017 says IPG fellow

George Domfe George Domfe

The Institute of Progressive Governance (IPG) has asserted that Ghana’s economy is currently growing better than it did at the end of the Mahama administration, despite the impacts of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Dr. George Domfe, an IPG fellow, highlighted on Movement TV that Ghana's first-quarter growth rate of 4.7% in 2024 surpasses the 3.4% at the end of 2016 under Mahama.

Despite global challenges, the economy showed resilience, rebounding from pandemic lows and growing beyond IMF projections in recent years.

