Economy not favourable for candidates to pay GHS100k as filing fee for 2024 elections – Hassan Ayariga

Politics of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Hassan Ayariga, presidential candidate for the All People’s Congress (APC), has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for setting a GH₵100,000 filing fee for the 2024 presidential election, calling it excessive given Ghana's economic challenges.



Ayariga argues that the high fee limits the democratic process to wealthy individuals, excluding competent candidates with less financial resources.



He urged Parliament to demand justification from the EC, noting that the fee is unfairly advantageous to major parties like the NDC and NPP, which have more financial backing.



The EC also set reduced fees for female candidates and those with disabilities.