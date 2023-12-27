Ecuador will overtake Ghana if the NDC does not come to save Ghana’s cocoa sector – John Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Former President John Dramani Mahama has voiced concerns over the potential loss of Ghana's status as the second-largest global cocoa producer to Ecuador, should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain power.



With Ghana producing 960,000 metric tonnes of cocoa in 2016, Mahama attributes declining figures to the NPP government's detrimental policies that have adversely affected the cocoa industry.



Mahama alleges that the NPP administration has compromised the cocoa sector by discontinuing the provision of free fertilizers to farmers, leading to increased challenges such as pest infestations and a subsequent decrease in productivity.



Speaking at a durbar in Nyankumasi Ahenkro, in the Assin South district of the Central region on December 22, 2023, the former President expressed fears about the declining cocoa production in Ghana compared to the rising output in Ecuador.



The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) urged residents to support the NDC's bid for power, emphasizing the need to reinstate the free fertilizer policy to enhance cocoa yield.



Mahama warned that without intervention, Ecuador could surpass Ghana as the second-largest cocoa producer.



"The cocoa sector is collapsing because the trees are dying since there is no fertilizer to apply. There is a country called Ecuador who were nowhere near our production capacity, but they are now producing over 300,000 to almost 400,000 tonnes, and Ghana has been dropping consistently.



"If the NDC doesn’t come to save our cocoa from collapsing, Ecuador will overtake us as the second-largest producer," Mahama stated as he addressed residents in Twi during his 'Building Ghana Tour' in the Central region.



The tour serves as a platform to gather ideas for the NDC’s People’s Manifesto for the 2024 elections.



