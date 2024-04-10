Edem Agbana deems NPP's PFJ initiative as a political slogan

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Ketu North parliamentary seat, has criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) initiative, branding it as a hollow political catchphrase devoid of tangible outcomes.



The PFJ, a flagship policy of the NPP administration, aimed at revolutionizing agriculture and fostering employment opportunities.



Launched in 2017, the PFJ encompassed various elements, including subsidized inputs, enhanced extension services, marketing assistance, infrastructure enhancement, investments in farmer organizations, and the introduction of modern farming technologies.



Its core objective was to create sustainable job prospects for Ghanaians. Nonetheless, according to Edem Agbana, the NDC's aspirant for the Ketu North seat, the PFJ failed to deliver on its promises and served merely as a political gimmick to mislead the populace.



In an interview on Citi FM, Mr. Agbana asserted, "PFJ was nothing but a political slogan with no real-time solutions. I have been farming for years now. The PFJ produced no results. And I am ready to debate this anywhere anytime. It was a political slogan meant to deceive the people."