Edem Farrie, IYNUNSCR2250 and Mayor of Prichard Alabama collaborate to empower Ghanaian youth

Regional News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

The International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR 2250) recently held a progressive meeting with His Excellency Jimmie Gardner, the Mayor of Prichard Alabama, USA, in Ghana.



This significant event, organized under the theme “Youth in Decision Making,” aimed to discuss and promote youth development in Ghana and building of Youth Parliament.



The meeting brought together distinguished individuals, including H.E. Rev. Lilian Sally Addo, the Global President of CGPA, H.E. Havi Delasi Justice, the Youth President for IYNUNSCR 2250 in Ghana, H.E. Edem-Farrie, the Youth Vice President, Hon. Eric Nartey Yeboah, the Board Chairman for Ghana, and Madam Anick Santos, the President and Board Chair of Afrik Alabama Development.



During the meeting, H.E. Havi Delasi Justice and H.E. Edem-Farrie provided insightful briefings on the work of IYNUNSCR 2250, highlighting their accomplishments such as Youth Betting Awareness – campaign against online sports betting - Exceeding a Smile to touch lives where donations and Free National Health Insurance cards are issued to young children and adults organized by Hon Leopold Kwao and supported by the IYNUNSCR2250, the Raw Education campaign where volunteering teaching in rural areas are encouraged among youth ministers a gesture accompanied by giveaways.



They also highlighted on few of their challenges in different regions.



In addition, they emphasized the urgent need to establish youth-focused opportunities based on equity, empowerment, and the shaping of visions and goals. Investing trust and faith in the youth were also emphasized as crucial elements in acknowledging and reconciling differences among the youth, ultimately achieving a balance in addressing the diverse needs of the country and its citizens.



One particularly significant proposal discussed was the establishment of a youth parliament, a place where young people can gather to assess the country’s parliamentary proceedings, deliberate on public policies and laws, and come up with their own interpretations and decisions on matters that affect them and future generations. This would provide the youth with a direct impact on crucial issues such as taxes, social policies, and environmental laws.



Mayor Jimmie Gardner, known for his kindness and attentiveness and youth empowerment, shared his desires, vision, and goals for the Ghanaian youth. He emphasized the importance of youth participation in the upcoming elections in 2024, stating that their vote is their power. Drawing inspiration from Alabama’s civil rights movement, Mayor Gardner highlighted the immense power of the youth movement in bringing about transformative change. He encouraged the youth to critically analyze motives that may seek to disenfranchise them and understand why their votes truly matter.



The International Youth Network for United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 (IYNUNSCR 2250) was established following the unanimous adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2250 in 2015. This groundbreaking resolution called for increased representation of youth in decision-making at all levels and recognized the threat posed by radicalization among young people.



Member States were urged to consider ways to give youth a greater voice in decision-making and to create mechanisms that would enable their meaningful participation in peace processes and dispute resolution.



The meeting between IYNUNSCR 2250 and Mayor Jimmie Gardner signifies the unwavering commitment of both Ghana and the United States to youth development and empowerment. It further emphasizes the paramount importance of involving young people in decision-making processes and recognizing their immense potential to contribute to peace, stability, and development.



Ghana’s youth population, which accounts for approximately 35% of the total population, has been instrumental in driving national development. Their energy, creativity, and passion have led to remarkable achievements in various sectors, including technology, entrepreneurship, arts, and sports. With their immense contributions, the youth of Ghana continue to shape the country’s future and make a positive impact in their communities.



