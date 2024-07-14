Education Minister Adutwum launches a cybersecurity, Digital Forensic and AI Laboratory in Accra

General News of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: ghananewsonline.com.gh/

Wisconsin International University College in Accra has launched a state-of-the-art cybersecurity, digital forensic, STEM, and AI laboratory, positioning itself as a leader in technological innovation in West Africa.



The facility features advanced cybersecurity equipment, digital forensic tools, AI integration, and a STEM Innovation Hub.



Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum lauded the university's vision, aligning with the government's goal to equip students with essential skills.



The lab will bolster STEM education, complement government efforts, and support courses in cybersecurity, digital forensics, ICT, and business computing, benefiting students and state institutions.