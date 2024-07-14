You are here: HomeNews2024 07 14Article 1960091

Education Minister Adutwum launches a cybersecurity, Digital Forensic and AI Laboratory in Accra

Wisconsin International University College in Accra has launched a state-of-the-art cybersecurity, digital forensic, STEM, and AI laboratory, positioning itself as a leader in technological innovation in West Africa.

The facility features advanced cybersecurity equipment, digital forensic tools, AI integration, and a STEM Innovation Hub.

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum lauded the university's vision, aligning with the government's goal to equip students with essential skills.

The lab will bolster STEM education, complement government efforts, and support courses in cybersecurity, digital forensics, ICT, and business computing, benefiting students and state institutions.

